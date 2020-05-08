These Orlando-based kittens are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right with some pictures of cute-as-can-be kittens! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Billie, tuxedo and domestic shorthair mix



Billie is a lovable female tuxedo and domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at Helping Paws Humane Society.

Billie loves kids, cats or dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already been spayed.

Billie's current caretakers say:

Billie likes attention and he's extremely lovable!

Apply to adopt Billie today at Petfinder.

Sabrett, domestic shorthair and calico mix

Sabrett is a lovable female domestic shorthair and calico kitten being kept at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Read more about Sabrett on Petfinder.

Oscar, domestic shorthair

Oscar is a lovable male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

He has had all of his shots.

Read more about Oscar on Petfinder.

Grey Goose, domestic shorthair

Grey Goose is an adorable male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Apply to adopt Grey Goose today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.