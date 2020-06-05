These Orlando-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Possum, pit bull terrier mix

Possum is a charming male pit bull terrier mix currently residing at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Possum will get along great with your cats and dogs. He has had all of his shots, he is neutered, and he has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Apply to adopt Possum today at Petfinder.

Louka, Ibizan hound mix

Louka is a darling male Ibizan hound mix currently housed at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Louka is patient, and he plays well with children. He's already vaccinated and neutered, and he's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Read more about Louka on Petfinder.

Shamu, English bulldog mix

Shamu is a male English bulldog mix being kept at Second Chance Animal Rescue.

He has been vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Shamu on Petfinder.

Delia, Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Delia is a lovable female Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier mix staying at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Apply to adopt Delia today at Petfinder.

Daisy Mae, hound

Daisy Mae is a female hound dog currently residing at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed.

Read more about how to adopt Daisy Mae on Petfinder.

Jimmy, Australian kelpie mix

Jimmy is a male Australian kelpie mix staying at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Jimmy will get along great with your other dogs, but his ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Jimmy today at Petfinder.

Max, schnauzer mix

Max is a darling male schnauzer mix currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

He is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Read more about how to adopt Max on Petfinder.

