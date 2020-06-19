These Orlando-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

La Bella, mastiff mix

La Bella is a female mastiff mix in the care of Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

No other pets please: La Bella is looking for family without other dogs or cats. La Bella will do best in a home without small children. La Bella is spayed and vaccinated. Fear not: She is already house-trained.

From La Bella's current caretaker:

Bella loves being outside and laying in the sun!

Apply to adopt La Bella today at Petfinder.

Marlo Joy, pit bull terrier mix

Marlo Joy is a female pit bull terrier mix staying at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Marlo Joy will get along great with your other dogs. She is looking for a cat-free family. She is already house-trained. Her vaccinations are up to date and she is spayed.

Here's what Marlo Joy's friends at Happy Trails Animal Rescue think of her:

She would be best in a home with non-dominant pups. She loves people but has never met any kids.

Read more about how to adopt Marlo Joy on Petfinder.

Philly, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Philly is a male pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Rescuing Animals In Need.

Philly is happy to keep company with other dogs. Philly is already neutered and vaccinated.

Here's what Philly's friends at Rescuing Animals In Need think of him:

Philly needs someone who will continue his training and keep him socialized and well exercised.

Read more about how to adopt Philly on Petfinder.

Jack Jack, Jack Russell terrier mix

Jack Jack is a male Jack Russell terrier mix being cared for at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Jack Jack is a social animal, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He is already neutered and vaccinated.

Jack Jack's current caretakers say:

He has a lot of energy and a few nervous quirks.

Read more about how to adopt Jack Jack on Petfinder.

Taco, beagle and rat terrier mix

Taco is a male beagle and rat terrier mix staying at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Taco's ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. Taco would prefer a home without small children. He is neutered, and he has had all of his shots.

Notes from Taco's caretakers:

Taco is looking for someone to go on long walks and play ball.

Read more about Taco on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.