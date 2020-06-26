5 delightful doggies to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ruby, Belgian shepherd

Ruby is a female Belgian shepherd dog in the care of Puppy Pleasers Rescue.

Ruby plays well with others — she loves other dogs. Good news: She is already house-trained. Ruby's vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed.

From Ruby's current caretaker:

Ruby is about three to five years old. She is friendly and calm. Her pups have been adopted, and now it's time to find her a loving home. Ruby suffers from some anxiety, so we want to place her in a home where she won't be left alone for long periods of time.

Read more about how to adopt Ruby on Petfinder.

Dolly, chihuahua and dachshund mix

Dolly is an adorable female chihuahua and dachshund mix being cared for at Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Dolly will get along great with other dogs. She is looking for a cat-free home. Dolly is vaccinated. She's already house-trained.

Here's what Dolly's friends at Second Chance Animal Rescue think of her:

Dolly is one-and-a half-years-old and loves cuddling. She is very sweet but on the shy side until she gets to know you better.

Read more about Dolly on Petfinder.

Locke, pit bull terrier mix

Locke is a male pit bull terrier mix being kept at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Happy Trails Animal Rescue recommends placing Locke in a home without small children or cats. He is already microchipped, vaccinated and neutered. No need to worry: Locke is already house-trained.

Here's what Locke's friends at Happy Trails Animal Rescue think of him:

Locke is three years old and 75 pounds of pure love. He has never met a person he hasn't adored. He gets along well with humans, especially if they want to play toss with his favorite toy or snuggle. While he loves other dogs, his current dog brother keeps picking fights with him, so he needs a new home.

Apply to adopt Locke today at Petfinder.

Luke, Australian cattle dog and coonhound mix

Luke is a darling male Australian cattle dog and coonhound mix currently housed at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Luke wants all your attention: He'll need a home free of other dogs and cats. Luke is already house-trained. He is microchipped, neutered and vaccinated.

Here's what Luke's friends at Happy Trails Animal Rescue think of him:

Luke is a sweet boy. He weighs about 45 pounds and has a good energy level. When it comes to loud noises, he gets nervous, so he needs a quiet home and needs to be your only puppy love. Luke wants to cuddle the day away - together!

Read more about Luke on Petfinder.

Davey, terrier

Davey is a male terrier dog currently housed at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Davey has been vaccinated.

Read more about Davey on Petfinder.

