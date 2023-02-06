Best Valentine’s date ideas in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If going out for dinner and a movie for Valentine’s Day doesn’t get you excited, don’t lose hope.

There are a lot of great places to enjoy a unique date with your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Dani Meyering, the Managing Editor for the Orlando Date Night Guide teamed up with Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden on Florida’s Fourth Estate to talk about some out-of-the-box ideas.

Watch News 6+ in the player below for live news and original programming:

“(The ride is) absolutely beautiful,” Meyering said.

It will take you through the historic downtown area. A 20-minute ride will cost you $115 for up to four people.

If you want to mix a little Disney magic into your date, you can also enjoy a carriage ride near the attractions.

It will cost you about $55 per person.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

A new twist on an old favorite, Leu Gardens is offering a movie under the stars this Valentine’s Day.

The movie, ‘As Good As it Gets,’ is playing at 7:30 p.m.

Meyering suggested you “pack a dinner picnic basket” and bring your favorite drink, because alcohol is permitted.

It’s $7 for adults and $5 for kids.

[TRENDING: Orlando-bound flight clipped by another United jetliner at New Jersey airport | Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Here is an opportunity to heat things up with your love interest or chill out with your friends. The ICEBAR offers several packages for couples and friends ready to enjoy a night out.

Meyering said the packages are available Feb. 10 -14, so if a random Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can get together the weekend before.

Packages range from $50 to $400.

“This is a great idea if you are single, and maybe you want to meet somebody who’s active,” Meyering said.

She added it’s also a great time for couples who enjoy exercising together.

The run also takes place the Saturday before Valentine’s Day so you don’t have to worry about getting up for work early the next day.

The cost of entry starts at $40.

For more great date ideas head to OrlandoDateNightGuide.com or check out Florida’s Fourth Estate. During this episode, Austin and Gadsden also break down their worst dates ever.

You can also laugh along anytime by downloading Florida’s Fourth Estate podcast from wherever you listen to podcasts. It’s also available on News 6+.