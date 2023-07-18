Your Florida Daily: Classified documents hearing, Florida immigration laws face new legal challenge

The classified documents case against former president Donald Trump is taking center stage in a South Florida courtroom.

The first pre-trial conference in the case is scheduled for today.

Prosecutors and lawyers for the former president are expected to appear before Judge Aileen Cannon to go over the rules that will govern how the classified evidence is used in the case.

Cannon was appointed by the former president and presided over his initial challenge to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump, who’s not expected to be there, has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts against him and his lawyers are seeking a postponement in the case.

Protestors opposed to a new law cracking down on employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally march to the Florida Capitol, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida’s new crackdown on illegal immigration is facing a new legal challenge.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill earlier this year, but on Monday several groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit.

They said one particular section of the bill that makes it a felony to transport someone into the state who isn’t here legally is too vague and oversteps the state’s authority.

The governor’s office responded last night accusing the ACLU of taking the side of human smugglers.

The statement went on to say Florida will continue its fight against illegal immigration.

Director of Development at the Oviedo Mall, Kevin Hipes, wants the City of Oviedo to renovate the old Sears building at the mall to become the new police station and city hall.

Voters in a Seminole County city will soon be asked if they want leaders to spend millions of dollars on a new police station that could potentially live inside their local mall.

After years of discussion, the Oviedo City Council voted to put a referendum for new police and government facilities on the November ballot.

At the meeting Monday night, Oviedo Mall development director Kevin Hipes offered the old Sears building to the city for free and lease the surrounding parking lot for $1.2 million a year.

“So obviously it’s not free, the mall has to make a living too,” Hipes said. “At the end of the day I think it’s worth looking into.”

The city of Oviedo would still have to renovate the building which Hipes said is cheaper than constructing from scratch.

Random Florida Fact

The first personal computer made by IBM was designed by a team of engineers in Boca Raton.

No one knew about the secret project, even other IBM employees, until the PC debuted in the summer of 1981.

Boca is also where Bill Gates signed his historic deal to supply IBM with the Microsoft operating system for its personal computer line.