Your Florida Daily: Orlando police release video of deadly shooting, massive python captured in Florida

A week after Derek Diaz, 26, was shot and killed by an Orlando police officer the department has released body camera video of the shooting.

Officers were doing patrols in the heart of downtown Orlando when they approached Diaz for suspected drug activity.

In the video, Diaz has his hands on the steering wheel until one officer opens the car door and Diaz reaches one hand down.

Diaz is then pulled out of the car and police begin doing chest compressions.

He would be pronounced dead later that day.

No gun was found in the car.

His family said they still have many questions.

“Why did police approach Derek Diaz in the first place,” asked Natalie Jackson, the family’s attorney. “Why did they say, downtown Orlando — which is Jefferson and Orange Avenue — was a drug-ridden area?”

Orlando police are not answering questions until the Florida Department of Law Enforcement completes its investigation.

A terrifying scene for passengers on an Allegiant flight bound for Florida.

Several people were hurt after the flight was hit by severe turbulence.

Officials said the flight from Asheville, North Carolina was in a descent to Clearwater when the incident happened.

According to FlightAware, the plane dropped over 4,000 feet in less than a minute.

At least two passengers and two flight attendants had to be taken to the hospital.

Allegiant said they will be investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Hunters capture 19-foot Burmese python, longest ever caught in Florida (Courtesy: Conservancy of Southwest Florida)

Hunters in South Florida have caught the largest Burmese python ever measured.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples confirmed the beast measured 19 feet long and weighed 125 pounds.

Jake Waleri, 22, caught the snake with the help of some friends in the Big Cypress National Preserve early Monday morning.

The previous record, 18 ft, 10 in was set in Miami last year.

The invasive Burmese python poses a threat to native wildlife.

Next month, Florida’s annual python challenge gets underway with a $10,000 grand prize for the hunter who removes the most pythons.

Random Florida Fact

A beloved Florida landmark off the Gulf Coast is no more.

A group of concrete pods called the ‘dome house’ was built in the 1980s and designed to be self-sustaining and hurricane-proof.

For decades, it was a popular tourist destination for boaters.

Today, only the tops of the spherical structures are barely visible due to rising sea levels and damage caused by Hurricane Ian.