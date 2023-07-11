Your Florida Daily: Larry Nassar stabbed in prison, Florida voter registration lawsuit thrown out

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE -Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts including Olympic medalists, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Sources tell the Associated Press that disgraced former gymnastics coach Larry Nassar was stabbed nearly a dozen times in the back and chest by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.

They said the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman and that Nassar was in stable condition.

He’s currently serving a life sentence for sexually abusing female gymnasts.

For nearly 20 years, Nasser was the team doctor for Michigan State and Team USA gymnastics.

Hundreds of gymnasts came forward alleging abuse, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

A Florida voter registration application. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A lawsuit claiming Florida’s voter registration form violates the law has been tossed out by a federal judge.

This all started after the arrest of 23 felons last year on charges they voted even though they weren’t eligible.

The league of women voters and the NAACP sued claiming the current form doesn’t have a detailed enough explanation of eligibility requirements.

The judge disagreed, though saying the form clearly says felons need to have their right to vote restored and that explaining more would be too cumbersome.

It’s not known, at this point, if the plaintiffs will try and re-file.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You could soon be seeing more pawprints on the sand in Volusia County.

Today, officials are expected to vote on a proposed pilot program to allow dogs on a stretch of Ormond Beach.

The new dog beach would cover just over half a mile between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive.

There are some restrictions including a rule that dog owners clean up after their pets.

Dogs must also be up to date on their vaccines and not disturb the dunes or wildlife.

Some are in favor of the proposal while others have concerns.

“People are not responsible pet owners,” beachgoer Erika Gallman told News 6. “Often, they sometimes they are, but sometimes they leave the dog mess. They don’t have them on a leash.”

If approved, the program would begin on Nov. 1 and run for 18 months.

Random Florida Fact

Florida’s No. 1 tourist destination, Orlando, wasn’t always called “Orlando.”

The City Beautiful, as it is known these daysm used to be called “Jernigan” after the first permanent European settlers in the area.

Isaac and Aaron Jernigan settled there in 1850.

Here’s the weird part: no one’s exactly sure where the name “Orlando” came from.

If you look online there are several theories.