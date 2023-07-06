Your Florida Daily: Florida boy killed during argument, man accused of taking upskirt videos in Orlando store

A mass shooting in South Florida leaves five people hurt, including two children.

It happened last night in Fort Lauderdale after police said two groups got into some kind of fight at an apartment complex.

Investigators said at least one of the adults who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are actively searching for suspects but so far have not made any arrests.

Tampa Police now say it was an argument over a jet ski that led to the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy on the Fourth of July.

Investigators said two groups of people started fighting along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police said one group was mad that the other was riding their jet skis too close to where kids were playing.

At one point, detectives said someone started shooting and a stray bullet hit the 7-year-old boy.

Police said the boy’s grandfather was also shot in the hand but will be OK.

Officers said they have a vague description of the person who opened fire and are offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

Orlando police have arrested a man who, they say, recorded videos up a woman’s dress as she shopped at Walmart.

Investigators said Javien Smith followed the victim for 20 minutes Monday at the store off Kirkman Road in Metro-West.

A loss prevention officer noticed Smith holding the phone with the camera flash on as he recorded under the woman’s yellow dress.

The officer called police who confronted Smith.

Police said Smith was arrested for video voyeurism in the Panhandle in 2019 and upload videos to an adult website.

He has bonded out of the Orange County jail.

(Pixabay)

Random Florida Fact

The small pond near Titusville, now known as the Windover Archeological Site was once a burial spot for prehistoric peoples.

It’s estimated the soft muck in the pond preserved the bodies for thousands of years.

The site was discovered in 1984 by a construction worker who discovered human skulls while digging.

Archaeologists later discovered the remains of 168 people in total.

The bog preserved the bodies so well, experts were able to map the genome of the ancient humans, allowing researchers to compare us with some of our distant ancestors.