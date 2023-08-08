Your Florida Daily: Thrill ride safety concerns, Brightline delays Orlando to Miami services

We’re now learning about safety concerns surrounding a ride at Fun Spot Kissimmee where a 6-year-old fell 20 feet last week, leaving the child seriously hurt.

In a letter to the company, a visitor claimed a worker told her to put her arm around the child she was riding with on the Galaxy Spin roller coaster.

The email also said the worker told her the attraction is unsafe for small riders.

The child’s fall last Thursday marks the first major ride safety investigation since the Tyre Sampson Act was signed into state law after a teen fell to his death from a ride at Orlando’s Icon Park last year.

It could be months before we learn more about this since the Tyre Sampson Act allows the investigation to be exempt from public records.

FILE - (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Security agents at Tampa International Airport say there will be corrective action and re-training after a passenger was able to make it past a security checkpoint with a gun.

Part of the airport had to be evacuated Friday after officials said Abraham Yacoub, 25, went through security with an unloaded gun.

Investigators said while TSA officers spotted what may be a weapon agents sent the wrong carry-on bag through a secondary screening allowing that gun to be taken to the terminal.

Airport police ended up tracking down Yacoub who’s now facing multiple charges.

The gun was later found in a restroom trash can.

FILE - A Brightline train is shown at a station in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2018. A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration on Monday, April 24, 2023, to fast-track federal funds for Brightline, a private company, to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brightline said its new high-speed rail service from Orlando to Miami will not be up and running by the beginning of September.

Tickets had been sold online for non-stop trips starting Sept. 1 but in a statement released yesterday, Brightline says it’s “working through the final stages of certification and crew testing” and that it won’t be ready for its planned opening weekend.

Anyone who bought a ticket for a trip between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6 will be contacted about a refund.

No new start date has been announced.

Random Florida Fact

What started as three small gnomes at the base of a tree has grown into a full-blown gnome community in Volusia County.

Take a drive down Riverside Drive next to the Halifax River in Holly Hill, you’ll see an oak tree surrounded by hundreds of little figurines.

The home of the Holly Hill Gnomes was first started in 2003 by Virginia Morris.

The collection grew with other neighbors adding gnomes, small artwork and a notepad for visitors to leave notes, share stories or create drawings.

Virginia Morris and her husband still maintain the Holly Hill Gnomes today, even bringing them inside when bad weather hits.