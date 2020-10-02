Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running to represent your district in the Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida voters will not only be casting a vote to decide who will be the nation’s next president, they’ll also be asked to elect state legislators who will represent them in the Florida House and Senate.

As of October, Republicans had a 71-46 control of the state House of Representatives, with three vacancies in the lower house of the state legislature, according to Ballotpedia.org, but all 120 Florida House seats are up for grabs in the upcoming election.

State representatives are elected to two-year terms on even-numbered years and work alongside the governor to create laws and establish Florida’s budget. State representatives can serve a maximum of four terms, or a total of eight years.

The Florida Constitution requires that a representative be at least 21, a resident of the district from which they’re elected and a resident of Florida for two years prior to election, according to MyFloridaHouse.gov.

Before casting your vote in the general election, it’s important to get familiar with the candidates whose names you can expect to see on your ballot and where they stand on the issues that matter most to you.

Below is a list of candidates in the running to represent Central Florida districts in the Florida House. Click on the hyperlinks, if available, to learn more about each candidate.

Here’s who’s running in your district:

State House District 22 -- Marion

State House District 23 -- Marion

State House District 24 -- Flagler

State House District 25 -- Volusia

State House District 26 -- Volusia

State House District 27 -- Volusia

State House District 28 -- Seminole

State House District 29 -- Seminole

State House District 30 -- Seminole

State House District 31 -- Lake, Orange

State House District 32 -- Lake

State House District 33 -- Lake, Sumter

State House District 39 -- Osceola, Polk

State House District 40 -- Polk

State House District 41 -- Polk

State House District 42 -- Osceola, Polk

State House District 44 -- Orange

State House District 47 -- Orange

State House District 48 -- Orange

State House District 49 -- Orange

State House District 50 -- Brevard, Orange

State House District 51 -- Brevard

State House District 52 -- Brevard

State House District 53 -- Brevard

Randy Fine (R), incumbent

Phil Moore (D)

Thomas Patrick Unger (WRI), no official campaign page could be found

State House District 56 -- Polk

Election Day is Nov. 3.

