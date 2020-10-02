Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running to represent your district in the Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida voters will not only be casting a vote to decide who will be the nation’s next president, they’ll also be asked to elect state legislators who will represent them in the Florida House and Senate.

Currently, 40 senators -- 23 Republicans and 17 Democrats -- serve the people of Florida, according to FLSenate.gov. Half of those seats are up for grabs in the upcoming election, according to Ballotpedia.org.

State senators are chosen by Florida voters to represent them and the district in which they live for two- or four-year terms, depending on the year they’re elected. Each member of the Senate must live in the district he or she represents and can serve no more than two four-year terms.

Not sure which district is yours? Use the interactive map below to find out.

Before casting your vote in the general election, it’s important to get familiar with the candidates whose names you can expect to see on your ballot and where they stand on the issues that matter most to you.

Below is a list of candidates in the running to represent Central Florida districts in the Florida Senate. Click on the hyperlinks, if available, to learn more about each candidate.

Here’s who’s running in your district:

State Senate District 5 -- Marion

State Senate District 7 -- Flagler

State Senate District 9 -- Seminole, Volusia

Jason Brodeur (R)

Patricia Sigman (D)

Jestine Iannotti (NPA), no official campaign page could be found

State Senate District 11 -- Orange

State Senate District 13 -- Orange

State Senate District 15 -- Orange, Osceola

State Senate District 17 -- Brevard, Indian River

State Senate District 20 -- Polk

Election Day is Nov. 3.

