Meet the candidates: Here’s who’s running for Seminole County tax collector

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – It’ll be up to Seminole County voters to determine who will be the new tax collector after the man formerly in the position resigned amid his arrest on federal charges.

Given his legal troubles, Joel Greenberg will not be seeking reelection.

Instead, voters will choose between Lynn Moira Dictor and Jeff “J.R.” Kroll, who beat Republican challenger Brian Beute during the August primary election.

[2020 VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of the presidential election | Voting by mail? Here’s how to track your ballot]

Whoever is elected to serve as Seminole County tax collector will be responsible for overseeing the office that issues driver’s licenses, decides how tax dollars will be invested back into the community and provides concealed weapons permits.

Read more about the two candidates before the general election:

Lynn “Moira” Dictor

Some Central Florida voters may know Lynn Dictor best as Moira from “The Philips Phile” on Real Radio 104.1. Dictor would like to pivot from her role as radio personality to Seminole County tax collector in order to bring more transparency to the office. She writes on her website that voters deserve “an honest and grounded elected official, who will be a smart steward of (their) tax dollars.” She’s been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, the Seminole Education Association and Young Democrats of Seminole County. Click here to learn more about Dictor.

Jeff “J.R.” Kroll

J.R. Kroll wrote that he was motivated to run for tax collector after “discovering the mismanagement of tax payers' money under the most recent administration.” He boasts two decades of business management experience that includes running his family business and becoming a top-selling realtor in the Orlando-area market. His goals for the office include focusing on fiscal responsibility and transparency and “cleaning house” to remove any unnecessary positions or contracts that are currently in place. Click here to learn more about Kroll.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Click here or visit ClickOrlando.com/results2020 to learn more about what you can expect to see on your ballot.