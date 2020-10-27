TRACK DELAYS: Here’s how to find out if mail is being delivered on time where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – Interactive. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late.

This interactive embed shows how much better or worse postal districts did at delivering First-Class Mail on time using the most recent data from the week of October 3.

Are you a Central Florida voter who mailed in your ballot? Here’s how to check its status.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

