TRACK DELAYS: Here’s how to find out if mail is being delivered on time where you live

U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays as mail-in voting ramps up nationwide

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, a person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office in Cranberry Township, Pa. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Parts of the politically coveted battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Interactive. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late.

[BALLOT TRACKER: Voting by mail? Here’s how to track your ballot | VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of the presidential election]

This interactive embed shows how much better or worse postal districts did at delivering First-Class Mail on time using the most recent data from the week of October 3.

Are you a Central Florida voter who mailed in your ballot? Here’s how to check its status.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Click here or visit ClickOrlando.com/results2020 to learn more about what you can expect to see on your ballot.

