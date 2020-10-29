88ºF

Results 2020

Florida General Election Results for All Races on Nov. 3, 2020

See how Floridians voted in federal, state, local elections

Find All Race Results Here

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Nov. 3, Florida voters will weigh in on a number of federal, state and local elections.

Of course, Floridians will play a key role in the presidential election, as the winning candidate will need the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral college votes, according to News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark. They’ll also be asked to vote for or against six proposed amendments to the state constitution.

Some of the key races in Central Florida include State Senate District 9, Orange-Osceola state attorney and Brevard County sheriff.

Check out all the races in Central Florida, including how residents voted for president, in the list below.

All Group Races

President in Florida

Amendments

U.S. House of Representatives

State House of Representatives

State Senate

Judicial Races

Brevard County

Flagler County

Lake County

Marion County

Orange County

Orange County

Osceola County

Polk County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

