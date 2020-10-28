Florida General Election Results for State Amendments on Nov. 3, 2020

Find All Race Results Here

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Nov. 3, voters throughout Florida will be asked to weigh in on six proposed amendments to the state constitution.

Of the proposed amendments, two in particular have received a lot of attention leading up to Election Day: Amendment 2, which seeks to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 per hour and Amendment 3, which aims to establish an open primary system for state offices, including the governor, legislators and cabinet members.

