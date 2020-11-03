Here’s where to recycle your election signs in Orlando, Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Once the votes are tallied and the races have been called, yard signs touting candidates will undoubtedly be plucked from the ground but they don’t need to be tossed in the trash.

The city of Orlando and the city of Winter Park’s Sustainability Program are bother partnering with the League of Women Voters of Orange County’s Natural Resources Committee to offer residents an alternative way to dispose of their election signs so they can be recycled and not end up in a landfill.

[TRENDING: Trump, Biden fight for Florida | Free food on Election Day | Latest track: Hurricane Eta could dump 35 inches of rain]

Starting Wednesday through Nov. 22, signs can be dropped off at the following locations:

Cady Way Trail by the pool - 2525 Cady Way, Winter Park

First Unitarian Church of Orlando - 1901 E. Robinson St., Orlando

Broadway United Methodist Church - 406 E. Amelia St., Orlando

The Community Garden at Mead Botanical Gardens - 1300 S. Denning Dr., Winter Park

Winter Park Fire Department Station 64 - 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park

“The metal frames will be recycled locally and the signs will be transported to NuCycle Energy in Plant City where they will be transformed to NuCycle’s Enviro Fuelcubes. 100% of the Enviro Fuelcubes currently being manufactured by NuCycle are used by a large cement manufacturer to generate electricity, replacing coal as a cleaner energy source,” city officials said in a news release.