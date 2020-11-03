How election officials made sure people with COVID-19 could still vote

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – People with the contagious novel coronavirus could still cast their ballots on Election Day with precautions.

Seminole County’s Elections Supervisor Chris Anderson explained how his office and poll workers are taking precautions against COVID from voters.

Anderson said he’s had several requests for emergency ballots from voters with coronavirus.

Voters who declare a voting emergency can request that someone else pick up and drop off their ballot.

The voter must complete and sign a form stating the emergency and who will be picking up and dropping off the ballot.

Only then will the ballot be released to the representative to be filled out by the voter.

Anderson said Tuesday afternoon a COVID-19- positive family had a representative drop off their ballots.

The ballots will be accepted at the elections office front counter and then immediately sanitized. Anderson said the office has a misting machine that sprays a disinfectant chemical into the air. The ballots will be disinfected before they are handled by anyone else at the elections office.