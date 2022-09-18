Orange County, News 6 host phone bank on Voter Registration Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and News 6 is once again partnering with the Orange County supervisor of elections for a voter registration phone bank.

The phone bank will start at 6 a.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Callers from across Central Florida will be able to ask election workers to verify their voter status, help them register to vote, update their voter registration records, and answer any election-related questions.

The phone number will be 407-836-VOTE.

News 6 and Orange County held a similar phone bank in July before the August primary, which fielded some 1,800 calls.

National Voter Registration Day was started in 2012 to get more people registered to vote. According to the U.S. Census, as many as 1-in-4 Americans eligible to vote are not registered. The day is meant to be a big push to get more people registered before voter registration deadlines in many states.

Florida deadline to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 11.

For those with internet access, voter registration can be done online at registertovoteflorida.gov.