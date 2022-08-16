Orlando Magic promote elections, voting with new campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic is once again urging voters to “get off the bench” and “get into the game.”

The campaign urges Floridians to register to vote and to get to the polls.

The Magic have already released a public service announcement with star Mo Bamba telling people that “voting is the one way to make sure our voices are heard.” More PSAs are to come.

The Magic will be partnering with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office to host voter registration events at Orange County’s community gyms next month for National Voter Registration Day, with giveaways.

Magic staff members are also being encouraged to volunteer as poll greeters on election day.

Look for more social media promotions from the Orlando Magic on Facebook and LinkedIn.