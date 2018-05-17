Where to watch royal wedding in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're reading this, you likely already know that the biggest wedding of the year -- that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- is coming up on Saturday. Since most of us can't make the trip across the pond, we are left to our own devices here.

Fortunately, there are a couple theaters near our area showing the nuptials on the big screen, and other events around the Orlando area that will make supporters feel royal.

Meghan and Harry on the big screen

Winter Park Village 20 at 510 North Orlando Ave. in Winter Park: Click here for tickets. Disney Springs 24 at 1500 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista: Click here for tickets.

If you feel like taking a bit of a drive, there's also a showing at:

Citrus Park 20 at 7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall in Tampa: Click here for tickets.

All showings are at 10 a.m.

Royal wedding brunch

The Pub Orlando on International Drive will open for a -- very early -- Saturday brunch at 6 a.m.

The Pub will air the royal wedding and have drink specials, giveaways and food, including a $3.25 Old Speckled Hen.

Where: 9101 International Dr. Suite 1003 Orlando, FL 32819

When: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A very British breakfast

The Pig & Whistle in Cocoa Beach will offer a full English breakfast at 6:30 a.m. with the royal nuptials on the pub's televisions. Vegetarian options are available.

Where: 240 North Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL

When: Doors open at 6:30 a.m.



Royal story time



Barnes & Nobles across the U.S. are hosting reading events of the children’s book “Fancy Nancy and the Wedding of the Century" by Jane O'Connor. The story follows the character Nancy as "she helps out the bride and attends a fabulous party."

The location at Colonial Plaza Market Center will host story time at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Click here to find other locations.

Watch from your own palace

News 6 and ClickOrlando.com coverage begins at 4 a.m.

Gayle King, of “CBS This Morning” and Kevin Frazier, of “Entertainment Tonight,” will host CBS coverage of the royal nuptials beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday. Don't want to get up that early? News 6 and CBS will air a two-hour special Saturday at 8 p.m. featuring all the highlights from the big event.

Follow full coverage online at ClickOrlando.com/royals and see the local TV listings here.

