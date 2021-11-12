How to pick the perfect grill for your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the perks that comes with living in Florida is that it’s almost always grilling or barbecue season.

Doesn’t meat just taste better coming off a hot outdoor grill?

And with the holidays right around the corner and SO many options lately when it comes to grills, we thought we’d put together a quiz to help you determine what to buy, if you’re in the market for something new.

Whether you’ll be purchasing for yourself or a loved one, all you have to do is tell us a little bit more about what you’re hoping to achieve, and the experts at Ace Hardware will weigh in with a personalized recommendation.

After all, perhaps there is no “perfect grill.” The decision likely comes down to finding the right grill that matches up with your style, surroundings, life and preferences. Happy shopping!

Ad

Learn more about Traeger, The Big Green Egg and Weber.