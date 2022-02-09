Celebrate Black History Month with African American Read-In

The 32nd annual African American Read-In is on Feb. 20.

One of Orlando Public Library’s most popular events is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began: the African American Read-In.

The popular event is one you won’t want to miss, as it’s an opportunity to learn about Black History Month.

Every year, notable people from the Black community in Central Florida come out to the Orlando Public Library to read famous excerpts from literary works produced by African American authors. The guests are often artists, musicians, politicians and community leaders.

This year’s readers includes U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings, Grammy-nominated songwriter Nkosinathi “Nathi” Gcabashe and Emcee Renita Hunt, to name a few.

The best part? It’s free and open to the public.

The event will take place Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.