Best of Central Florida: Skin care tips that everyone should use

It’s 2022, and if you don’t have a skin care routine that you’re doing daily then let this article be your handy guide.

It’s important to take care of our skin, and what better way to find companies in Central Florida that are leading the way in the skin care race than on Best of Central Florida?

So sit back, watch the video and prepare for your skin to be hydrated and moisturized by the end of this episode.

Makaila’s Choice: Body By Shae

When it comes to taking care of your skin, and only yours, Body By Shae is going to find the perfect treatment for you. According to the owner, Shae, nothing is cookie cutter at her spa.

Shae will find the problems that you want to approve on and will find a treatment plan that works best for you. Her signature facials, creams and of course “sugaring,” are all natural and wonderful.

If you’re wondering about what sugaring is, you’re going to have to watch the video. Just know that it’s an all natural way to replace waxing hair off your body.

Ad

Justin’s Choice: Ray of Radiance Med Spa

Owner Rosey Lemaine started her business from the very bottom and it has blossomed into an incredible spa that focuses on skin care and rejuvenation.

The second you walk into Ray of Radiance Med Spa you are felt welcome. Lemaine’s team will figure out what areas of your skin you’d like to approve on and figure out a treatment plan.

The spa is known for their chemical peels, which is a type of facial that restructures your skin. It’s a great treatment if you kind of want to start over with your skin in a way.