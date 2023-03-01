Orange County Library System pays tribute to Women’s History Month with these events

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

March is Women’s History Month, and the Orange County Library System is celebrating with a series of events throughout the month to help people learn more about influential women and their contributions.

“Women’s History Month is a time to recognize the contributions women have made to our society throughout history,” said Andrea Jackson, marketing specialist for Orange County Library System. “Our Women’s History Month events celebrate women who have broken barriers, made history and helped shape the world we live in. We hope the community gains more knowledge and awareness of the contributions of women leaders and can spread it to those who may not know. The age-appropriate events are designed for children and adults to reach everyone where they are.”

Notable events include:

The 12th annual international art competition exhibition, Celebrating the Genius of Women, presented by Women in the Arts, Inc., will be on display at Orlando Public Library from March 10 – April 14. The exhibition features artwork by local, national and international artists in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Our event includes a gallery walk, meet the artists, awards ceremony, and a reception,” said Lindsey Merwin, who helps coordinate social media and public relations for awards. “This is an exciting time for ‘Women in the Arts’ and the library. We’re celebrating our 15th year as an organization and the library is celebrating their 100th anniversary! We love having the artists, their friends and families, the public, and the art community come together to celebrate the work and achievements of our local, national, and international artists.”

Patrons are invited to decide on the winner of this year’s Patron’s Choice Award by voting in person or online on the Orange County Library System’s Facebook page from March 10-19.

On March 25, patrons are encouraged meet the artists at the Orlando Public Library lobby to enjoy an interactive gallery walk with an awards ceremony and reception immediately following.

