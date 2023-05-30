Orange County Library System’s Local Wanderer program gives residents easy access to unique, local cultural experiences

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Cultural experiences are beyond enriching for people, but sometimes finding and accessing those experiences can be somewhat difficult to navigate.

Obtaining a library card from Orange County Library System can be a great solution for residents within the county.

Through a culture pass program called Local Wanderer, cardholders are able to “check out” free experiences at local arts and cultural venues throughout Orange County.

“Art and cultural experiences are just as valuable as books and film,” said Andrea Jackson, marketing specialist with Orange County Library System. “When you engage with arts and culture by going to the ballet, viewing an art exhibition, or listening to live music, you are getting an opportunity to engage with someone else’s life story through their outpouring of art. Research shows that it is these moments of interaction that build empathy and understanding in people, and it is also what sparks creativity and curiosity.”

Jackson said Orange County Library System has 12 community partners that help provide free experiences, including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Orlando Museum of Art and many more.

Through the program, cardholders can get one pass per partner every 30 days, based on availability. The program is open to all resident and fee card library cardholders, and it is completely free.

To view pass availability, tap or click here.

“We know that access to these venues can sometimes be financially prohibitive, and, consequentially, it robs them of the opportunity to get in touch with themselves,” Jackson said. “We wanted to break down that barrier and help others experience that enrichment through exposure to activities and venues (that) people might not realize are in their own town.”

Orange County residents can sign up for a library card or visit any of the Orange County Library locations to register for a free library card in person.

Click or tap here to learn more about all the upcoming programs and events happening at Orange County Library System.