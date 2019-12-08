College football bowl games coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bowl Mania season is here.

With the bowl game selections finalized, Central Florida will host several games over a two-week span starting Dec. 21.

Teams from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, AAC and Sun Belt Conference accepted bids to play in Orlando.

Here’s what you need to know about the games coming here and other games in the state of Florida.

Cure Bowl

Date: Dec. 21, 2019

Location: Exploria Stadium - Orlando, Fla.

Time/TV: 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Teams: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty

A different kind of football will be played in Exploria Stadium, the home of Orlando City SC. The Cure Bowl will be the first football game and non-soccer match played in the stadium. This game also raises money to battle cancer with money donated from each ticket to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Camping World Bowl

Date: Dec. 28, 2019

Location: Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Fla.

Time/TV: 12p.m. on ABC

Teams: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

The Camping World Bowl kicks off one of the biggest days in college football with the College Football Playoff semifinals later that night. Since 2001, this bowl game has been hosted in Orlando after being moved from Miami, Fla. The game averages 55,000 fans per game.

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Date: Jan. 1, 2020

Location: Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Fla.

Time/TV: 1p.m. on ABC

Teams: Alabama vs. Michigan

This traditional New Year’s Day bowl game in Orlando may be known by other names: the Tangerine Bowl, the Capital One Bowl and the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl. VRBO, an online vacation booking company, is set to be the sponsor of the Citrus Bowl again this year. This game will be on the same day as two other New Year’s Six bowl games: the Rose and the Sugar.

Other bowl games in Florida:

Boca Raton Bowl

Date: Dec. 21, 2019

Location: FAU Stadium - Boca Raton, Fla.

Time/TV: 3:30p.m. on ABC

Teams: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic

Gasparilla Bowl

Date: Dec. 23, 2019

Location: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Fla.

Time/TV: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Teams: Central Florida vs. Marshall

Orange Bowl (New Year’s Six)

Date: Dec. 30, 2019

Location: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.

Time/TV: 8 p.m. on ESPN

Teams: Florida vs. Virginia

Outback Bowl

Date: Jan. 1, 2020

Location: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Fla.

Time/ TV: 1 p.m. on ESPN

Teams: Auburn vs. Minnesota

Gator Bowl