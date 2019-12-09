Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, listen

OAKLAND – The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to the West Coast to play against the Oakland Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Jaguars have lost the last five games the team has played in.

Oakland is 6-7 on the year and the Jaguars are 4-9.

The Raiders are still in the playoff picture.

Oakland has lost the last three games the team has played in.

The Raiders are 5-2 at home this season.

Jacksonville is 2-4 on the year.

Josh Jacobs has arguably been the best rookie in the NFL this year.

Jacobs has 1,061 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The rookie running back did not play in Oakland’s last game.

He also has 18 catches for 146 yards.

Leonard Fournette is one of the better running backs in the NFL this year.

Fournette has 1,039 rushing yards, 68 catches, 457 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Oakland is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 45.5.

Who do the Jaguars play in Week 16? Atlanta Falcons

Who do the Raiders play in Week 16? Los Angeles Chargers