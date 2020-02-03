Chiefs’ fan celebrations after Super Bowl win registered on weather radar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The fans in Kansas City, Missouri were so excited Sunday night after the team won the Super Bowl in Miami that their celebrations registered on the weather radar.

The Kansas City Chiefs hadn’t won a Super Bowl since 1970.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 after overcoming a 10-point deficit and scoring three touchdowns in the final quarter. That surely calls for a grand celebration.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City shared a video showing fireworks around the city were so abundant that they showed up on the weather radar.

It’s highly likely, celebrations will continue much longer than just one night.