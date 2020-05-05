Senior Salute: Jake Johnson and Andrew Spolyar

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition of senior salute goes to outfielder Jake Johnson and pitcher Andrew Spolyar of the Timber Creek baseball team.

The Wolves have had an incredible run of late and were looking for a fourth straight trip to the state semifinals.

Head Coach Tim Beaman calls Spolyar his ace pitcher, Spolyar who had an ERA of under 1 this year.

Jake, meanwhile, came to Timber Creek from Indiana two years ago.

He immediately left his mark as a team leader. Coach Beaman says his two seniors taught the underclassmen how to be professional, how to work hard, and how to become leaders themselves, leaving the Timber Creek program in a great position.