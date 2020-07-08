The Latest: Stanford eliminating 11 varsity sports programs

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Stanford has announced it's eliminating 11 varsity sports programs after the 2020-21 academic year.

Programs affected include men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling.

The university is the first Power Five school to cut any sports programs. It also said Wednesday that it's eliminating the jobs of 20 support staff as part of the realignment.

Cleveland Indians outfielder Franmil Reyes has been cleared by the team’s medical staff to return to the field after being isolated for attending a party over the July Fourth weekend.

The team kept Reyes away from Progressive Field as a precaution after he attended a holiday gathering without wearing a mask. The Indians learned of Reyes’ off-field actions from social media.

Manager Terry Francona says Reyes was re-tested for the coronavirus and may now participate in training camp. He is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday and speak to the media on Thursday.

Also, Indians outfielder Delino DeShields Jr., who tested positive for COVID-19, is traveling to Cleveland after he had one negative test. The team says DeShields experience minor symptoms from the virus. He’ll be tested again when he arrives and can rejoin his teammates as long as he doesn’t test positive again.

DeShields is in his first season with the Indians, who acquired him in December from Texas in the trade involving ace Corey Kluber.

The Chicago White Sox are giving fans the opportunity to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves that will be displayed at Guaranteed Rate Field during the team’s season-opening homestand.

The cutouts cost $49 and will be available while supplies last. Proceeds will benefit the team’s charitable arm.

The White Sox open with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins starting on July 24.

