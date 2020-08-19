Orlando City will allow fans to attend matches in person at reduced capacity

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City announced fans will be allowed at three upcoming games at Exploria Stadium at reduced capacity for phase one of continuation of play for Major League Soccer.

The exact amount of fans allowed into games was not specified in the news release from the MLS. The matches will be the first to have fans in-person since the pandemic caused cancellations across all major league sports.

Here are the three home games Orlando City will play with fans having the opportunity to watch in-person:

vs. Nashville at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26

vs. Atlanta at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5

vs. Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12

The sale date for tickets has not bee announced.

Ticket priority will go toward season ticket holders.

Fans will be required to wear masks in the stadium. Attendees will also get their temperature screened before the game.

Each seat will power-washed and sanitized before each game.

No bags will be allowed inside the stadium.

This will not be the first sport in the United States to allow fans at events during the pandemic.

Fans have been allowed to attend races for the NASCAR Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway. The fans are spaced out at the events.