10 UCF football players opt out of season due to COVID-19 concerns

Darriel Mack Jr., Tay Gowan among group who filed paperwork with school

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Central Florida cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ten UCF football players have opted not to play during the 2020 season over concerns about COVID-19, head coach Josh Heupel said.

The players who have filed paperwork to skip the season are: redshirt junior quarterback Darriel Mack Jr.; redshirt senior defensive back Tay Gowan; redshirt junior defensive lineman Khalia Davis; defensive lineman Mason Cholewa; cornerback Devunte Dawson; offensive linemen Allan Adams; defensive back Elijah Benoit; defensive lineman Kendrick Wilson; Lamarius Benson; and Adrian Medley

Heupel said he supports those who made the decision.

“Everybody’s perspective and situation with COVID is different, and they’re all valid and real. It’s the most unique thing that most of us have ever encountered in our lifetime,” he said. “We’ve tried to educate our guys continuously as to what the best practices are and educate them on what we’re doing here to try and keep them as safe as possible. Each of these kids that chose to opt out have different reasons behind their decision. They’re valid. They’re real. We support those guys, and we’ll continue to help them.”

UCF is ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

