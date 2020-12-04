Orlando Magic release plan to allow fans at games

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic announced Friday that they will host their season opener later this month at the Amway Center with a limited amount of fans present.

The team said in a news release that capacity will be reduced for the Dec. 23 game against the Miami Heat and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Season ticket holders will be given priority on seats based on their tenure, followed by those who have made season ticket deposits. Seats will be made available on a game-by-game basis.

“As we have said, the health and safety of everyone connected to our game will be top priority,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said in a news release. “Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable that extensive safety precautions have been taken for the return to Amway Center. We continue to work through protocols as outlined by the NBA, CDC and local health officials and will use the preseason as a trial to assess and evaluate safety measures.”

