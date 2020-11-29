Team founder of Orlando Magic Jimmy Hewitt dies at 79

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Team founder of the Orlando Magic Jimmy Hewitt has died at the age of 79, according to a news release from the team.

“The Orlando Magic mourn the passing of Jimmy Hewitt. Hewitt, an Orlando native, was the architect for the Magic - he dreamed it, believed it, conceived it, and nurtured it into a reality,” the Magic said in a statement.

Hewitt and co-founder Pat Williams had the vision to bring an NBA team to Orlando in 1986.

Hewitt, an Orlando native, was the architect for the Magic - he dreamed it, believed it, conceived it, and nurtured it into a reality. — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 29, 2020

On Dec. 22, 1988, the NBA Board of Governors gave an expansion franchise to Orlando after the Magic sold their 10,000th season ticket, according to a news release from the team.

Hewitt played basketball at Edgewater High School, he earned a finance degree at Florida State University.

He is one of nine people in the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.