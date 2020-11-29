Team founder of Orlando Magic Jimmy Hewitt dies at 79

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Team founder of the Orlando Magic Jimmy Hewitt has died at the age of 79, according to a news release from the team.
“The Orlando Magic mourn the passing of Jimmy Hewitt. Hewitt, an Orlando native, was the architect for the Magic - he dreamed it, believed it, conceived it, and nurtured it into a reality,” the Magic said in a statement.
Hewitt and co-founder Pat Williams had the vision to bring an NBA team to Orlando in 1986.
On Dec. 22, 1988, the NBA Board of Governors gave an expansion franchise to Orlando after the Magic sold their 10,000th season ticket, according to a news release from the team.
Hewitt played basketball at Edgewater High School, he earned a finance degree at Florida State University.
He is one of nine people in the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.