Report: UCF athletic director Danny White leaving for Tennessee

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Central Florida athletic director Danny White stands on the sideline at the team's NCAA college football game against Houston in Orlando, Fla. White has signed a five-year contract that will pay him more than $1 million annually. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr., File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF athletic director Danny White is leaving for the same position at the University of Tennessee, according to USA Today.

An official announcement is expected Thursday afternoon, the newspaper reported.

The hiring comes three days after Tennessee fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt and parted with athletics director Philip Fulmer.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that White’s current UCF contract pays him about $1 million a year and includes a $2.5 million buyout that would be owed to the school if he accepted another job before May.

White is perhaps best known nationally for marketing UCF as national champions in football in 2017 after the Knights finished 13-0 but failed to be selected for the playoff.