(Some) fans can attend the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Here’s what you need to know

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, lines up a shot on the sixth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Golf fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 PGA Tour stop in Orlando, but the coronavirus pandemic will keep it from being a full house at Bay Hill.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard said in a news release Thursday that it will permit a limited number of ticketed spectators for the sporting event, which takes place March 4-7 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

“In coordination with local health officials and the PGA TOUR, attendance will be limited to 25% of capacity and multi-day tickets will not be available,” the release said. “Day-specific tickets will be offered for general admission, priced at $65 for Thursday; $75 for Friday; $80 for Saturday and Sunday.

No fans will be allowed to attend practice rounds or Pro-Ams earlier in the week.

“Although the 2021 event will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to providing a world-class experience in a safe environment for all involved,” said Joie Chitwood, tournament director for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Mastercard cardholders will receive a $5 discount on general admission tickets.

Fans who are Mastercard cardholders and purchased tickets to the 2020 event via ArnoldPalmerInvitational.com will have priority access to purchase tickets for 2021 and will receive an email invitation before tickets are on sale to the general public.

The phased access to ticket purchasing is as follows:

Jan. 25-31: Exclusive pre-sale window for Mastercard cardholders who purchased tickets to the 2020 tournament with a Mastercard

Feb. 1-7: Early access for 2020 ticket buyers

Feb. 8 – March 7: Access for the general public, if available

NOTES:

There will be no shuttle service for the tournament. On-site parking passes can be purchased for $50 each day. There will also be a rideshare drop-off on site. All tickets and parking must be purchased in advance. There will be no walk-up sales.

All spectators may be subject to a thermal screening and health questionnaire and will be required to wear a mask at all times, except while actively eating or drinking. The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard will follow the PGA Tour fan safety guide to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course.

Limited hospitality for corporate partners will be featured on holes 8, 14, 16, 17 and 18. All skyboxes will be open-air with plenty of room for guests to keep a safe distance from one another.

Popular weekly ticket packages and special events like the Mastercard Palmer Patio, Wine & Dine on 9 and Birdies & BBQ will return in 2022.