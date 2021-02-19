The Latest: Fans OK for all rounds of men's NCAA tournament

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Mitch Barnhart, athletic director at Kentucky, takes part in a panel discussion at the NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tenn. There is no need to worry about geography in this year's NCAA Tournament. Get ready for plenty of talk about the so-called S curve instead. And do not worry it's not that complicated. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend all rounds of next month’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indiana.

The governing body said Friday venue capacity will be capped at 25% to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants, essential staff and family of team members. All must be masked.

The NCAA says the decision came in conjunction with state and local health officials to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The NCAA earlier announced the entire tournament will be played in Indiana because of the pandemic. The Final Four already had been set for Indianapolis. The semifinals are April 3 and the national championship game two days later.

