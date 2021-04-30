The Latest: Northwestern shows prowess with 2 first-rounders

Cleveland Browns fans wait for the team to make its first round pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns chose Northwestern cornerback Greg Nerwsome II. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT):

Maybe known more for brains than brawn, Northwestern showed more than its academics on the first night of the NFL draft.

For the first time in school history, the Wildcats had two players selected in the first round as offensive lineman Rashawn Slater was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13, and cornerback Greg Newsome II went to the Cleveland Browns at 26.

Northwestern also ended a long first-round drought. Before Slater’s selection, the previous Wildcat player to be taken in the first round was defensive tackle Luis Castillo in 2005.

Newsome was proud to show that Northwestern belongs with some of college football’s big boys.

“It says that we are not just an academic institution but we produce players, as well,” said the 20-year-old, who was the fourth cornerback selected.

