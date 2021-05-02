Anthony’s 3-pointer gives Magic 112-111 win over Grizzlies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cole Anthony made a 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining, giving him a career-best 26 points and the Orlando Magic a 112-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Anthony, a rookie who hit a game-winning shot earlier in the season against Minnesota, drilled the high-arching shot over the outstretched arm of Memphis guard Kyle Anderson.

Anthony added eight rebounds and six assists for the Magic, who ended their home losing streak at nine games.

Memphis led by 20 points in the third quarter before Orlando's furious rally in the fourth. The Magic tied the game at 109 on a 3-pointer from Moritz Wagner with 1:16 to play.

After the teams traded misses, Memphis got possession on a ball out of bounds following a lengthy possession. Dillon Brooks then went to work and hit a 17-foot jumper over the outstretched arm of Orlando’s Dwayne Bacon to give the Grizzlies a 111-109 lead with 7 seconds to play.

Ad

Brooks scored 23 points, while Ja Morant added 22 points and seven assists. Anderson had 21 points, but did not score in the fourth quarter. Jonas Valanciunas notched his 43rd double-double of the season for Memphis.

The teams were playing for a second consecutive night after the Grizzlies won 92-75 in Memphis in a game where both teams failed to reach even 40% shooting.

Currently eighth in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies fell three games back of Portland and had their lead over San Antonio drop to a half-game.

Ad