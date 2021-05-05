Salty fans, hot Yankees greet Astros in return to Bronx

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, watches as New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, left, and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, right, react to being injured on a play at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros' return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.

In Houston's first visit to the Bronx since their sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.

A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans.

Bregman homered in the first inning to momentarily hush those haters, but his miscue in the sixth with the game tied 3-3 doomed Houston.

He barehanded DJ LeMahieu's bases-loaded slow roller but skipped his throw past first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Three runs scored on the play, the last Rougned Odor, whose left knee slammed into catcher Martín Maldonado's head as he reached the plate. Odor appeared to be trying to avoid LeMahieu’s bat, which was lying in the right-handed batter’s box.

LeMahieu was credited with a single and an RBI, and one of the runs was unearned. Stanton made it 7-3 when he scored LeMahieu with a single.

The Yankees have won 9 of 12 and improved to 15-14, their first time over .500 since they were 3-2. Lucas Luetge (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and was credited with the win.

Brandon Bielak (1-1) took the loss.

