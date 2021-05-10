Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tim Tebow is headed back to the NFL, reportedly.
Ian Rapoport, of NFL.com, tweeted Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow to a one-year contract.
[TRENDING: 13-year-old Fla. girl found dead | Woman confesses to murder but avoids prison | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills]
Tebow, a former quarterback with the Florida Gators and Denver Broncos, would become a tight end for the Jags.
“Deal that could be official in the next week or so,” the tweet said. “Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer.”
Tebow won the Heisman Trophy at Florida and was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010.
Most recently, Tebow played professional baseball in the New York Mets farm system.
The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021