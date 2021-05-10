Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow, report says

Tim Tebow is seen by the octagon during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tim Tebow is headed back to the NFL, reportedly.

Ian Rapoport, of NFL.com, tweeted Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow to a one-year contract.

Tebow, a former quarterback with the Florida Gators and Denver Broncos, would become a tight end for the Jags.

“Deal that could be official in the next week or so,” the tweet said. “Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer.”

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy at Florida and was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2010.

Most recently, Tebow played professional baseball in the New York Mets farm system.