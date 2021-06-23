Who will Orlando Magic draft with No. 5 pick? Experts share same opinion

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the G League Ignite shoots during a G-League game against the Westchester Knicks at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on February 18, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic will have the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft.

It seems like mock draft experts all agree who Orlando will select with the team’s first pick.

Bleacher Report, USA Today, NBA Draft Room, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports all predict the Magic will select forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga is 6-foot-6 and weighs 210 pounds.

The forward played in 13 games in the G-League this past year and averaged just under 16 points a game.

He also brought in 7 rebounds a game and dished out 2.7 assists a game.

Kuminga did not have the best shooting year this past season, he shot 38.7% from the field, 24.6% from beyond the arc and 62.5% from the foul line.

The best part of his game is his post moves from the low block. He is most comfortable in and around the paint.

Kuminga can also run in transition to create scoring opportunities.

The forward will also keep his defender honest from the wing, Kuminga averaged 5 three-point attempts a game in the G-League.

For the No. 8 pick, experts have the Magic selecting Tennessee guard Keon Johnson, Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, Arkansas guard Moses Moody or UConn guard James Bouknight.