Walsh slams Chapman as Angels stun Yanks after Ohtani flops

Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) watches his grand slam during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees early Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Jared Walsh hit a tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman in a seven-run ninth inning for his second homer of a long night, and the Los Angeles Angels stunned the New York Yankees 11-8 in a rainy game that finished after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Shohei Ohtani’s highly anticipated first pitching appearance at Yankee Stadium was a wild wreck that ended early. He was charged with seven runs in the first inning, but the Angels persevered through two weather delays that lasted more than two hours and broke loose for seven of their own in the ninth.

Chapman, who hadn't pitched in a week, entered in a non-save situation to protect an 8-4 lead. But he walked three batters to load the bases with one out and Walsh launched a slider into the Yankees' bullpen for his second career slam and the first Chapman has ever allowed.

The fireballing lefty hadn't given up a home run to a left-handed batter since August 2017.

Pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo broke the tie with a two-run single off Lucas Luetge (2-1) with two outs, and Taylor Ward added an RBI single.

Raisel Iglesias got three quick outs for his 15th save as seven Angels relievers helped bail out Ohtani, handing the Yankees perhaps their most demoralizing loss of an extremely disappointing season so far.

After the Angels rallied, some of the few fans who remained expressed their displeasure with manager Aaron Boone by chanting “Fire Boone!”

Mike Mayers (2-3) got the win after giving up a solo homer to Brett Gardner in the eighth.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports