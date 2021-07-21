Arsenal withdraws from Florida Cup in Orlando after staff members test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Arsenal will not play in the Florida Cup in Orlando after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team posted on its website.

“We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build-up,” Arsenal wrote in a statement on the team’s website.

The team said the staff members who tested positive for the virus are not showing any symptoms.

The staff members are self-isolating at home, according to the team.

The Florida Cup is scheduled to take place on July 25 and July 28 at Camping World Stadium.

Inter Milan, Millonarios FC and Everton are scheduled to play in the event.