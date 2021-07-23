2 teams added to Orlando’s Florida Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Cup will feature four teams after all following two teams withdrawing from the cup a few days before the tournament.

Universidad Nacional and Atletico Nacional will join Everton and Millonarios in the Florida Cup this year.

On Tuesday, Arsenal said the team would not play in the event after staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and Inter Milan made the move to withdraw from the event amid cases increasing in Florida.

The refunds for fans who wanted to see Inter Milan or Arsenal play in the Florida Cup at Camping World Stadium may take up to 10 days.

“All tickets have been refunded via Ticketmaster and fans should receive those refunds sometime in the next 7-10 days; ticketholders should have received a link in the refund confirmation email directing them to the new Ticketmaster event,” Florida Cup officials posted online.

The Florida Cup is scheduled to take place on July 25 and July 28 at Camping World Stadium.

Millonarios FC and Everton are still scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the game will be $20 and parking for the event is listed at $10.

On Wednesday, Everton will play against Universidad Nacional at 6 p.m. and Atletico will play against Millonarios at 8:45 p.m.