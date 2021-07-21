UPDATE: Refunds available after Inter Milan, Arsenal withdraw from Florida Cup

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The disappointing news keeps coming for soccer fans in Central Florida.

Inter Milan is withdrawing from the Florida Cup at Camping World Stadium as COVID-19 cases increase in Florida.

On Tuesday, Arsenal said the team would not play in the event after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the website.

“We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build-up,” Arsenal wrote in a statement on the team’s website.

The team said the staff members who tested positive for the virus are not showing any symptoms.

“We are disappointed that Arsenal has decided not to participate in the 2021 Florida Cup,” Florida Cup spokesperson Sam Gardner said on Tuesday.

The Arsenal staff members are self-isolating at home, according to the team.

“We wish the members of the Arsenal traveling party who tested positive for COVID-19 a speedy recovery as we continue making final preparations for the event,” Gardner said.

The Florida Cup is scheduled to take place on July 25 and July 28 at Camping World Stadium.

Millonarios FC and Everton are still scheduled to play in the event.

Florida Cup officials say they will issue refunds to the original purchaser for anyone who wants it. Event officials said more details will be sent to the ticket buyer through email.