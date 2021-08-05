Orlando City vs. Inter Miami game ends in 1-1 draw

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kieran Gibbs hit an equalizer in the 66th minute for Inter Miami on Wednesday and the game against Orlando City ended in a 1-1 draw.
Gibbs scored off a header after a beautiful pass from Victor Ulloa.
A fullback connection and Gibbs heads it in the back of the net for a phenomenal goal!— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 5, 2021
| #ORLVMIA | 1-1 pic.twitter.com/vm8IyjUnH5
Antonio Carlos scored off a header right before the first half ended.
Putting it all on the line for the goal! Vamos! #ORLvMIA | #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/EawyaS3wWb— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 5, 2021
Orlando had possession for most of the match, City had possession for 57 percent of the game.
Orlando City had 4 shots on goal while Inter Miami had 2 shots on goal.
The next game for Orlando City is at 7:30 on Saturday against Cincinnati.
