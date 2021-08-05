Orlando City vs. Inter Miami game ends in 1-1 draw

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos points upward before the start of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kieran Gibbs hit an equalizer in the 66th minute for Inter Miami on Wednesday and the game against Orlando City ended in a 1-1 draw.

Gibbs scored off a header after a beautiful pass from Victor Ulloa.

A fullback connection and Gibbs heads it in the back of the net for a phenomenal goal!



| #ORLVMIA | 1-1 pic.twitter.com/vm8IyjUnH5 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 5, 2021

Antonio Carlos scored off a header right before the first half ended.

Putting it all on the line for the goal! Vamos! #ORLvMIA | #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/EawyaS3wWb — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 5, 2021

Orlando had possession for most of the match, City had possession for 57 percent of the game.

Orlando City had 4 shots on goal while Inter Miami had 2 shots on goal.

The next game for Orlando City is at 7:30 on Saturday against Cincinnati.

