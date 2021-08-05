Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami game ends in 1-1 draw

Antonio Carlos scored in the first half for Orlando City

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orlando City, Orlando soccer
Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos points upward before the start of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos points upward before the start of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kieran Gibbs hit an equalizer in the 66th minute for Inter Miami on Wednesday and the game against Orlando City ended in a 1-1 draw.

Gibbs scored off a header after a beautiful pass from Victor Ulloa.

Antonio Carlos scored off a header right before the first half ended.

Orlando had possession for most of the match, City had possession for 57 percent of the game.

Orlando City had 4 shots on goal while Inter Miami had 2 shots on goal.

The next game for Orlando City is at 7:30 on Saturday against Cincinnati.

