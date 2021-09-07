Florida State vs. Jacksonville State: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (0) runs the ball 89 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University will host Jacksonville State in the team’s second game of the season at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

FSU lost in overtime 38-41 this past Sunday to start the season.

Jacksonville State lost 31-0 to start the year.

As of Monday, it is not known who Seminoles will play at quarterback on Saturday.

FSU played two quarterbacks on Sunday.

Jordan Travis was 9/19 for 130 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Travis ran for 9 yards and a touchdown.

Former University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton came into the game against Notre Dame during the fourth quarter.

Milton was 5/7 for 48 yards and he also ran for 6 yards.

Jashaun Corbin was the star offensive player for FSU in the first game.

Ad

Corbin ran for 144 yards on 15 carries, he also ran in for six against Notre Dame.

Ja’Khi Douglas led FSU in receiving yards on Sunday, he had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Florida State is scheduled to play against Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the team’s third game of the season.