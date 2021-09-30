Partly Cloudy icon
Orlando City gets 2-2 draw with Nashville on late own goal

Orlando City is now 10-8-9

AP Author

Tags: Orlando City, Orlando City soccer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Orlando City picked up an own goal off a corner kick in extra time in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (10-8-9) cut it to 2-1 on Daryl Dike’s penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville (11-3-13) on a rebound off his penalty kick in the 11th minute, and Randall Leal scored in the 59th.

